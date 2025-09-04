As the NFL landscape shifts, tuning into your favorite team can feel like a scavenger hunt. Where's the game this week?

Trying to watch your favorite NFL team each week is getting complicated. Not too long ago, you knew the Detroit Lions would either be on Fox or CBS on Sundays and ABC for Monday Night Football.

Then, Thursday Night games came along. And to make matters far more frustrating, the NFL started making deals with media/tech companies for streaming. Where you watch the Detroit Lions play, whether it's broadcast TV or a streaming app, could be very different from week to week.

Even Coach Dan Campbell looks frustrated. No worries, we have all of the info you need to watch the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in week 1 below.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

When is the Detroit Lions Game?

Week 1 of the NFL season has the Detroit Lions playing the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, September 7th at 4:25 PM Eastern time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

If you're not headed to the game or a sports bar, you can catch the game on a local CBS TV station or stream the game on one of several apps. We break it all down for you below.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Kalamazoo’s Beloved Wings Event Center Confirms Permanent Closure

READ MORE: Kalamazoo’s Beloved Wings Event Center Confirms Permanent Closure

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers?

Detroit: WWJ - Channel 62.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WNEM - Channel 5.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WWMT - Channel 3.

Lansing: WLNS - Channel 6

Marquette: WZMQ - Channel 19

Traverse City-Cadillac: WWTV - Channel 9

What apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers?

CBS Sports App

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Paramount+

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above except the CBS Sports App. You will need a cable provider for the CBS Sports App.

Detroit Lions 2025 Roster The Detroit Lions have finalized their 2025 roster. Here's who we'll see on the field as the Lions aim for their first Super Bowl. Not Pictured: Kayode Awosika and Giovanni Manu All stat information comes from ESPN. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill