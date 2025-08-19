Unexpected news from the Allegan County Fair: the Ne-Yo concert is off. Let’s break down what this means for ticket holders.

At 4:14 PM this afternoon (Tuesday, August 19th), we received word from the Allegan County Fair that the Ne-Yo show has been cancelled. They provided the following statement.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the NE-YO show that was scheduled for September 12 at the Allegan County Fair has been canceled. If your tickets were purchased through etix or the Allegan County Fair with a charge card, you will receive an automatic full refund. Please allow time for the refund to process to your account. If you purchased with cash or a check at the fair office, you need to contact the fair office at 269-673-6501.

If you purchased tickets, you can get a refund. However, if you won tickets from a radio station like 103.3 KFR or 102.5/104.9 the Block, both your concert tickets and fairground tickets are now void according to the rest of the statement.

If your tickets were purchased through a different ticket vendor (3rd party), you will need to contact them directly regarding a refund. If you won comp tickets, they are no longer valid. The gate and grandstand tickets are all void. We are sorry for the inconvenience.

We haven't been able to find out exactly why this cancellation happened. We will do some digging and keep you updated. Meanwhile, tap here to find other concerts playing in Michigan.

