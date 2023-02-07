Next Level Volleyball in Kalamazoo Gets TikTok Famous

Next Level Performance Volleyball Club digs into TikTok and sees their video views spike.

The Next Level Volleyball TikTok currently has 10.3 thousand followers and 956.8 thousand total video likes. Next Level Performance is an athletic club in Kalamazoo that offers teams for girls from 5th grade to 12th grade. Their most viewed video was a simple 11-second clip of a blocking drill that they uploaded back in May of 2022. That video has been viewed 4.9 million times with 304.3 thousand likes.

Oddly enough, another video that they uploaded on May 13th of 2022 has pulled in 989.3 thousand views. In this video, they're playing Volleyball Soccer.

In the video below, the girls are doing ball control drills. This video has been viewed 944.2 thousand times with 104.9 thousand likes.

Next Level Volleyball's 'setter core wall series' has been viewed 245.1 thousand times with 44.1 thousand video likes.

This isn't the first time that volleyball has landed on our #TikTokTuesday radar. Back in December of 2022, we featured the Three Rivers volleyball team. You can check them out by clicking here.

