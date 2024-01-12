You might want to take a closer look at all those children's toys Santa just brought!

It's as if 2023 never ended! Last year it seemed like the consumer and food recalls were non-stop and it looks as if 2024 is shaping up to be similar.

We're just hearing about the latest consumer recall and unfortunately, this time its affecting children of all ages. Here's what we know so far:

The recall was first issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in December 2023 after a near identical product was linked to the death of 7 children, 5 of those occurred here in the U.S.

According to the CPSC the toy has been found to be an ingestion hazard and if swallowed may become logged in the digestive system resulting in the blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Product Info:

The product in question was originally sold exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy as the "Relax 5mm Science Kit" or "Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks."

The recall involves 216 multicolored magnetic balls which are small, spherical, and loose. According to the details of the CPSC:

The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag...The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation

Apparently the magnets and too strong and as children often do, were these magnets to be ingested the effects could be fatal.

What To Do Next

If your children have the Relax Magnetic Balls you should take them away immediately. Adds the CPSC,

take them away from children and contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Joybuy is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Find addition details on the product recall here.

