Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events

Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year.

Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood).

If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party, there are a few happening around Southwest Michigan. Here are at least 5:

1. New Year's Fest - Downtown Kalamazoo

According to the event's Instagram page, this has been a tradition in Kalamazoo since 1986. The event goes from 6 pm to 12 am in the Downtown Kalamazoo area and features both indoor and outdoor performances from local bands, magicians, jugglers, and beyond. Yes, there will be a couple of heated tents, too.

Admission is $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Find all of the information here.

2. Free Show at The Music Factory - Battle Creek

Starting at 8 pm, The Music Factory in Battle Creek will be hosting a free NYE show. Drink specials are expected along with live music from DMT Band. They do covers of classic and Southern Rock songs.

The Facebook event page for this free show also states it's a pajama party. Comfy and free? Sounds like a blast. Find the event page here.

3. New Year's Eve Celebration - Allegan

This celebration is an outdoor event in Allegan that features fire pits, food trucks, live music, fireworks at midnight, and their NYE ball drop which happens to feature the biggest NYE ball in Michigan. Read more below:

There doesn't seem to be an admission charge. Read more here.

4. New Year's Eve Celebration - South Haven

From 6 pm to midnight, South Haven will be closing their streets and ringing in the new year with fireworks at midnight. They also plan on dropping 1,000 beach balls from the city center.

While there's no admission fee that I can see, they are offering a few lodging deals should you want to stay the night. Find more information here.

5. Firekeepers and Other Private Businesses' Events

One of the biggest events of the year is undoubtedly at Firekeepers Casino. This is a ticket-only event for those 21 and older. You'll enjoy a performance by the band Your Generation in Concert along with late-night appetizers and a balloon drop at midnight.

Advanced tickets are $65. More information can be found here.

If you're looking for more celebrations at local businesses, I find the best way to find them is by searching on Facebook.

You can find events for LFG, Louie's Trophy House, Elysium, and more in Kalamazoo here.

Wherever you decide to celebrate, please drink responsibly and take advantage of services like Uber and Lyft. And, Happy New Year!

