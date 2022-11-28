West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State

Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!

This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.

It's time to look ahead to bigger and brighter beginnings in 2023 and what better way to ring in the new year than with the largest ball drop in the entire state?

This December 31st the city of Allegan will once again host a celebration featuring the largest New Year's Eve ball drop in Michigan. Of the annual tradition, which is now in its 5th year, event organizers say:

Ring in 2023 with the fifth annual NYE! celebration in Downtown Allegan on Saturday, December 31. The free, outdoor, family-friendly New Year's Eve party will culminate with Michigan's largest lighted ball drop and a brilliant fireworks display at the stroke of midnight

What to Expect

As someone who grew up in and currently lives in Allegan, I can tell you firsthand that the downtown riverfront is the place to be on New Year's Eve!

Each year you'll find a handful of different food trucks: everything from Mexican, to coffee, to sweets. And don't forget the craft beer! Local watering hole Tantrick Brewing will have their taps flowing so you can enjoy the festivities with a social district drink in your hand.

One of my favorite features from last year that organizers say will return this year is the silent disco. Attendees are offered a pair of wireless headphones so you and your friends can have your own dance party! If disco's not your thing you can also enjoy live music from The Soul Syndicate.

If you're worried about the little ones staying warm, there will be plenty of bonfires throughout the grounds to ensure you and your crew stay night and toasty until midnight. Check out the complete event details here.

Will you be watching the big ball drop in Allegan this year?

