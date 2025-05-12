Have you been shopping at Walmart recently?

As a Michigan native I consider myself a Meijer girl through and through but it's always nice to have options. However, a recent trip to Walmart left me pretty stunned-- in the best possible way!

I usually get pretty perturbed when they start changing around the format and the layout of my go-to local grocery store but it appears Walmart's recent updates are changes for the better. I know the retail giant can get a bad rap sometimes, but trust me, the last time I walked through my local Walmart it had me thinking:

Am I in a Target right now?!

In a recent news release the Walmart corporation announced new stores, more jobs, and a tech-driven shopping experience as part of a "broader national growth strategy." This includes new signage, bigger merchandise displays, QR codes, updated inventory, and expanded delivery and pickup options.

Before you even walk in you’ll notice the updates...The fronts of the stores are totally transformed too, with new checkout design based on customer feedback...As you continue your journey through the store, you’ll notice even more. -Walmart.com

I noticed all the construction and dust at my local Walmart store on Gull Road in Kalamazoo, Michigan but assumed it was just minor updates. I must admit, I was quite blown away when I ran in for a couple items recently and saw the new concept in action. The way certain departments were re-configured and the new merchandise displays just made sense!

However, I will say the new checkout layout is not my favorite. Everybody standing in one big line waiting for the next available cashier reminds me of the zipper merge-- and you know what a struggle that can be. I'm also not a fan of Walmart's reluctance to accept Apple Pay instead pushing their own touchless "Walmart Pay".

Walmart Stores in Michigan

While Walmart hasn't officially said which Michigan stores will convert to the new concept it appears the rollout is already underway. Additional features of Walmart's new "Store of the Future" include:

Grab & Go section

Modern Pharmacy with a Health Services Room and Drive-Thru

Refreshed Vision Center offering expanded services.

Elevated departments in Fashion, Baby, Home and Pets.

Ability for customers to use the Walmart App to engage with the store, including scheduling TV mounting, enhancing registries or booking tire installation

