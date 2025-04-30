Dew lovers are going to go crazy for this one!

A new limited-edition flavor collaboration is about to drop exclusively with one of Michigan's most recognizable brands-- and this isn't the first time the two have teamed up before. Here are the details:

After a successful return of the cult classic flavor Pepsi Pineapple in 2023 the folks at PepsiCo have decided to give it another try in 2025, this time releasing a brand new flavor that will Mountain Dew lovers can sip on all summer long. According to the news release beginning May 5th Mountain Dew will begin rolling out Mango Rush a,

tropical beverage [which] blends the refreshing citrus taste of Mountain Dew with a bold kick of mango flavor.

Do the Dew

The new flavor will be available in Michigan just in time for the kickoff to summer however you won't find it at your local Meijer or convenience store, the exclusive new flavor will only be available at Little Caesar's chains across the nation. Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home adds,

One thing Mountain Dew and Little Caesars fans both share is a thirst for adventurous flavors. With Mountain Dew Mango Rush, our goal was to collaborate with Little Caesars to create a new, refreshing beverage that pizza and Dew enthusiasts will love

The new flavor will be available in 16 ounce cans with a limited edition co-branded design while supplies last. Described as "a blast of natural and artificial mango sweet heat flavors" are you excited to try the new dew?

Side note: have you heard the fan-theory that claims the release of new Mountain Dew flavors is connected to catastrophic events?

