Scientists Predict New Madrid Fault Could Rock Southwest Michigan

Scientists are concerned that an earthquake expected to originate in the Mississippi River could shake several states including Michigan.

Friday, August 2nd, 2024 Michigan felt a 2.9-magnitude earthquake that originated in nearly the dead center of Lake Michigan. The USGS (United States Geological Survey) predicts much larger earthquakes headed our way.

If we use the data on historical seismicity combined with the new information on the recurrence of large earthquakes, and make the same assumptions that go into the National Seismic Hazard maps, we would estimate a 25-40% chance of a magnitude 6.0 and greater earthquake in the next 50 years.

The USGS goes on to say there is a 7-10% likelihood that the New Madrid Fault could have a 7.5 to 8.0 magnitude earthquake in that same period. Where is the New Madrid Fault and does Southwest Michigan need to worry about it?

The New Madrid Fault is approximately 120 miles long stretching from Arkansas to Missouri under the Mississippi River. This fault line has a horrific history. Between 1811 and 1812 New Madrid developed three earthquakes that ranged between 8.3 and 8.7. The aftershocks lasted for months and the damage was extensive. Structural damage was found as far away as Ohio and the quake was felt on the East Coast from the Carolinas to Connecticut.

The series of quakes on this fault line in 1811 and 1812 caused major landslides and created temporary waterfalls, but it also caused the Mississippi River to flow in the opposite direction for 3 months.

How far this possible quake could be felt depends on the quake's intensity and location on the fault line. Extreme predictions call for Southwest Michigan to be flooded by Lake Michigan. However, it is far more likely that Southwest Michigan would only feel the quake and experience little damage.

