Are Concert Venues The Future Of Cannabis Tourism In Michigan?

We've been waiting a long time for this.

Ever since recreational cannabis was first legalized in Michigan back in 2018 there has been much speculation regarding cannabis consumption in public and designated consumption lounges, but nothing has ever been fully realized.

Hot Box Social in Hazel Park, Michigan holds the distinction of being "Michigan's 1st Cannabis Consumption Lounge" however when the lounge first opened it was only available for private events. Today Hot Box offers limited hours to the public.

On the other side of the state here in West Michigan we were teased with news of a planned music venue + bar + dispensary that was set to open in Muskegon sometime in 2023. The team of investors at Fields Cannary hoped to open the state's, "first vertically integrated, all encompassing, cannabis hospitality business" at 420 Harvey Street but it seems as if plans have stalled. So, now what?

Field of Greens

Now, organizers of the annual Cannabash event say they're moving to a new permanent home in Baldwin, MI.

Connie Maxim-Sparrow, owner of Field of Greens, told the Detroit Free Press both the sale and consumption of alcohol and cannabis will be allowed on premises adding,

We're just normalizing and destigmatizing cannabis consumption and alcohol consumption as an experience...Whether you consume both or not, we just want to be able to provide everybody legally the recreational choice that they would prefer

The fenced in, open-air space has enough room for 25,000 people and is located on the site of a former gun and driving range. In order to comply with cannabis regulations the event space will be broken up into 2 separate sections: one for cannabis vendors and the other for alcohol and food vendors. Security will guard the dividing line for safety reasons.

Field of Greens already has events scheduled for Spring 2024. Find more details here.

