The lead broadcasters on Michigan football will be new, but at the same time they will be familiar voices for Wolverine fans.

Detroit sport talk show host Doug Karsch is the new play by play voice, and former Wolverine co-captain Jon Jansen will be the analyst when the team takes the field late this summer.

Both already have connections to the broadcasts, with Karsch and Jansen having handles a variety of sideline and pregame and post game show duties, and Jansen has filled in for Dan Dierdorf. Former Wolverines Jim Brandstatter and Dierdorf were the broadcast team since 2014 by announced their retirement after last season. Before that, the late Frank Beckmann was in the booth. He died earlier this year.

Both Karsch and Jansen host shows on The Ticket in Detroit with other partners. Jansen, a tight-end, was a co-captain on the 1997 co-national championship team, before playing for a decade in the NFL, mostly for Washington but finishing his career in Detroit with the Lions.

A funny story from the Detroit News, quoting the "Inside the Trenches poscast: Jansen asked Karsch his reaction to being called "the voice of Michigan football". Said Karsch,

“I’m numb to this. It hasn’t sunk in, I think it will sink in as we get closer to the season. I already started watching film of Colorado State. I started reading the entire college football rulebook." - Doug Karsch, the voice of Michigan football.

Jansen said it's a dream come true.

