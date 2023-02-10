These Michigan Made Maps Are Perfect For the “Nerds” in Your Life

Where are all of my fellow "nerds" at?

As someone who loves Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Star Trek, I tend to get a bit excited when I see everyday things either created in the style of these universes or somehow paying homage to them.

I was scrolling through Etsy today looking for paczki swag (yes, there's a lot. You can see the list below), and I stumbled upon a map of Michigan that had been drawn in the style of Lord of the Rings.

Now, let me be clear...I don't own a single piece of artwork that resembles a map of any state, let alone Michigan. But these...might just be enough to tempt me.

Check out a few "nerdy" Michigan maps you can find right now on Etsy:

1. Lord of the Rings Michigan

Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel loading...

With "Upper Earth" and "Lower Earth" separating the areas, the illustrations perfectly resemble the maps J.R.R. Tolkien provided for us in his Lord of the Rings trilogy. A few of the cities have had their names slightly altered to match the theme. Kalamazoo, for example, is now the Zoo of Kalama. Ann Arbor is now the Arbors of Ann. And, Lansing is marked with Sauron's tower. Buy it here.

As well, there's a watercolor version you can see here.

2. Star Wars Michigan

Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel loading...

No towns. Just ships. It's impressive how the artist managed to fit the most recognizable ships from the Star Wars universe into a map of a single state. See it here.

3. The Marauder's Map of Michigan

Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel loading...

For those who grew up reading the Harry Potter novels, they'll love this twist on the Michigan map. While specific towns aren't marked, you'll find little tracks throughout the state resembling different animals (I believe) along with a few mystical creatures thrown in. At the bottom, you'll find the inscription, "Michigan Managed." See it here.

This one also has a watercolor counterpart. Find it here.

4. Dr. Seuss Michigan Map

Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel Via/ Etsy Store HomeSquirrel loading...

Sure, Dr. Seuss may not be considered "nerdy", but this map is still fun. For the kid or adult in your life that loves Dr. Seuss, it's Oh the Peninsulas You'll Go. It's simple, adorable, and, incredibly, looks like something Dr. Seuss himself would have created. Find it here.

The artist, Lindsey Naylor, runs the Etsy shop HomeSquirrel where you can find these maps. She also creates artwork and designs for brands and specializes in murals, logos, packaging, and illustrations, according to her website.

She's also a Michigan native currently based in Marquette. Check out her full Etsy store here.

We seem to have a number of incredibly talented artists in the great state of Michigan. Check out the work from a couple of other Michigan artists below:

