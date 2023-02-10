7 Paczki Products for the Paczki Obsessed Friends in Your Life

It's no secret that people, especially in Michigan, love their paczki.

For those who don't know, a paczki (pronounced punch-key) is almost like a donut. It's fried and can be stuffed with a number of different flavored jellies or fillings. It commemorates Fat Tuesday, a Polish tradition Americans adopted in the 20th century. According to Michigan State University,

The Tuesday before Lent, people of Poland used up food so that it would not be spoiled or wasted. Families would use up their eggs, butter and sugar and fruit by treating themselves one last time before Lent began with these rich donuts.

And, truly, they are delicious.

However, there are certain people that are absolutely obsessed with paczki. People who plan for the day as if they're preparing for a holiday. People who will never stop talking about how much they love paczki.

This list is for them.

Here are 7 paczki products or paczki swag, if you will:

1. Paczki Apron

Via/ Etsy Shop ShuffleOfftoBuffalo Via/ Etsy Shop ShuffleOfftoBuffalo loading...

Found on Etsy from the store ShuffleOfftoBuffalo, this funny Paczki apron sells for about $29.99 and is perfect for that baker in your life. Maybe they'll even wear it while they're making paczki. See more from the store here.

2. Paczki Wallet

Via/ Etsy Store SonkatonkLeather Via/ Etsy Store SonkatonkLeather loading...

Hand-tooled, painted and stitched, this paczki wallet is made in Michigan and can be found in SonkaTonkLeather's store on Etsy. Currently, it's selling for $40.

3. Paczki Vodka

From Detroit City Distillery comes the very popular paczki-flavored vodka. Instead of just using basic flavoring, the distillers use actual paczkis to create their paczki vodka. You can see what stores near you carry Detroit City Distillery products on their Instagram (click the link in the post above). And, check out their process for creating this specialty vodka below:

4. Paczki Coffee Mug

Via/ Etsy Store PolishShirtStore Via/ Etsy Store PolishShirtStore loading...

For the person who loves to drink coffee as they enjoy their paczki, here's a coffee mug from the Etsy store PolishShirtStore which sells for $15.99

5. Paczki T-Shirt

Via/ Etsy Store TehTehShop Via/ Etsy Store TehTehShop loading...

So the world can know just how much you love paczki, you can wear it on a shirt! There are a number of options when you search for "paczki shirt". This one happens to be from the Etsy store TehTehShop. Buy it here for $19.99.

6. Paczki Home Decor

Via/ Etsy Store FrenchFarmhome Via/ Etsy Store FrenchFarmhome loading...

Sure, your friend or family member might love paczki. But, they don't love it as much as you! Something they can now communicate through a home decor sign from the Etsy store FrenchFarmhome for $39.95.

7. Paczki Scented Candle

Via/ PureDetroit.com Via/ PureDetroit.com loading...

This candle, from City Beautiful Co., has notes of fried dough, strawberry, and powdered sugar, according to the description which you can see here. The candle is also soy with a biodegradable cotton wick and is set in a reusable jar.

BONUS PRODUCT

Okay, the only reason I didn't include this in the list is that it's not technically a paczki product. But, if you're looking for a perfume/body spray that resembles a paczki, I found a Reddit thread that specifies perfumes that smell like raspberry jam donuts. Here's at least one:

The only thing that's missing is a paczki flavored lip gloss. But, I haven't been able to find that one just yet.

If you're in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek area and are looking for the best places to get your paczki fix, we have a list for you:

And, to all who celebrate, happy Fat Tuesday!

In the Lansing area and looking for paczki? There's a list for that, too:

