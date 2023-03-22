A Nature Lover's Dream, This Huge Kalamazoo Property is Selling for $1.8 Million

I will say, of all of the real estate listings I've seen or written about, this one definitely stands apart.

Located in Kalamazoo at 6180 E Hj Ave, this home, dubbed Nature's Acres, is now up for sale for a whopping $1,800,000. But, when you look at the size of the property, everything that's included, and the general uniqueness of the home's design, the price seems relatively normal.

The property sits on 83.9 acres and includes:

a school house

sugar shack

lakefront boathouse & firepit

2.5 miles of groomed hiking trails

2000ft of lakefront property on Lyons Lake

And, if you can believe it, a lot more.

The home was built in 1860 with a few additions added on in the 90s. With that being said, the layout of the home is a bit odd. But, still worth a tour. Check out a few photos below:

You can see even more pictures on the Zillow listing. And, if you, a nature lover, are interested in buying the home, you can contact the listing agent, Tara L Belcher of Jaqua Realtors, at 269-998-1930.

