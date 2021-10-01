Woman Strips at Family Dollar Then Attempts to Fight Off Police

An Ohio woman took more than half off at the Family Dollar on Tuesday.

It was just a normal Tuesday night in the tiny Ohio town of Nelsonville this week. That is, right up until things got weird at the Family Dollar on East Canal Street just after 8:30 PM. Local law enforcement responded to reports of a woman stripping naked in the discount store according to The Scioto Post,

Officers arrived and were then involved in foot pursuit of the suspect. Officers apprehended Jennifer Lovsey moments later. It was noted that she became combative with the Officers.

Get our free mobile app

The report doesn't cover whether the suspect was dressed while she was being "combative" with the police. It turns out there was yet another suspect on the loose. The officers found out about the second woman involved in the impromptu stripping at the Family Dollar and soon located and arrested her.

The first suspect was charged and booked at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The second suspect was charged, however, they were unable to book her as the jail was full.

Have you ever heard the cliche, "nothing good happens after 2 am?" I think we can now say, "nothing good happens in Nelsonville, Ohio after 8 pm." Last Tuesday we told you the story about a man that was arrested for allegedly running by McDonald's in that city completely naked at about 1 am. You can see that full story by clicking here. There's something in the water in Nelsonville, Ohio these days. Be careful out there.

Crazy Naked Moments in the Midwest These are some of the craziest 'Naked News' stories from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.