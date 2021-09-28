Ohio Man Arrested After Strolling by McDonald’s Completely Nude

It wasn't such a Happy Meal for the people inside McDonald's as this man allegedly walked by McNaked.

Nelsonville, Ohio is a tiny town just Southeast of Columbus. When your town has a population of fewer than 5,000 residents, everyone likely knows everyone. That would make a moment like this even more embarrassing for the suspect that recently walked by a Mcdonald's in his birthday suit at about 1 A.M. according to reports. We don't have a lot of info on this situation, but what we do have is a little confusing. Officers did arrest him according to the Scioto Post,

Officers located and arrested the male and charged him with drug abuse, public indecency, criminal mischief, and burglary.

We don't know exactly why he was outside presenting his McNuggets in the first place or where he was going. However, we do know that drugs are likely a factor due to his drug abuse charge. The public indecency charge is obvious too. That leaves us with the criminal mischief and the burglary charges. Criminal mischief is basically vandalism. Burglary is the act of entering a building illegally. With that being said, what else allegedly went down on this guy's public night of nudity? It sounds like there's more to this party...I mean story than we know at this time.

The suspect, Bryan Decker, is currently in the Southeastern Ohio Jail.

If you or someone you know needs help fighting substance abuse call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

