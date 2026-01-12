From hip-hop to indiegrass, Kalamazoo has inspired a unique playlist. Let’s take a stroll through these musical tributes that resonate with local vibes.

There are at least a dozen songs that mention Kalamazoo in the lyrics. Kalamazoo is a unique word that inspires creativity with many artists. We wanted to take the time to showcase our 7 favorite songs that mention Kalamazoo.

Here are the 7 Best Songs that mention Kalamazoo.

(songs in order from newest to oldest)

2019: Paul Russell "Kalamazoo" featuring Jon Keith & TROSSTHEGIANT

Before Paul Russell became a huge star with "Lil Boo Thing" in 2023, he released a song called "Kalamazoo" from his 2019 album Once in a Dry Season. The song is about being inspired, joyful, and feeling uncertain about the future.

2017: The Show Ponies “Kalamazoo” How It All Goes Down

The Show Ponies website describes the band as "an indie-grass/old-time outfit from Los Angeles, CA." Their song "Kalamazoo" is about leaving a lover behind in Kalamazoo and never wanting to return.

2014: The Black Keys “Gotta Get Away”

The Black Keys are best known for their number 1 rock hits, "Lonely Boy" and "Tighten Up." The band's 2014 single "Gotta Get Away" is an awesome track that peaked at #22 on the rock chart and mentions Kalamazoo, "I went from San Berdoo to Kalamazoo

just to get away from you."

2015: Beat Brigade Productions featuring Gyro "Westnedge Hill."

This hip hop group, made up of Kalamazoo natives, got radio play from 103.3 WKFR in Kalamazoo and performed live at the Taste of Kalamazoo in the Summer of 2015.

2004: Ben Folds “Kalamazoo.”

I have to say, I love the jazzy white boy blues sound with this piano track. Out of nowhere, it takes on an orchestral disco sound halfway through that you don't expect. I think this is another breakup song.

1997: Primus “Kalamazoo”

We all know the 1940 hit by Glenn Miller, "[I've Got a Gal in] Kalamazoo." This is basically the opposite. He doesn't have a gal from Kalamazoo. Primus is best known for the song, "My Name is Mud" and insane bass guitar riffs.

1996: MC Lyte "Cold Rock a Party" featuring Missy Elliott

This MC Lyte banger charted all over the world. In the U.S., it peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the U.S. Rap singles chart. Around the 2 minutes and 35 second mark, MC Lyte says, "Keep me wetter than the waters of Kalamazoo."

Did we miss your favorite "Kalamazoo" song? If so, let us know in the comments.

