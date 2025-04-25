Contagious Virus With Serious Symptoms Spreading In Michigan

While Michigan health officials have seen a decline in winter illnesses, such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV, one contagious virus with serious symptoms continues to spread in Michigan.

According to health officials, April has brought in a wave of viruses in Michigan, typical for this time of year, seeing lots of patients with seasonal allergies and asthma. There's also been a sharp uptick in patients suffering from a norovirus-driven stomach bug as well. And cases of one contagious viral infection, which affects the salivary glands and causes painful swelling of the jaw, are rising in the Great Lakes state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Michigan has one of the highest rates of mumps in the U.S., as of April 25th. 11 cases of mumps have been reported in Michigan so far, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The viral infection is spread through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from an infected person. Michigan residents are warned to look for the following symptoms:

Some of the symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, and jaw pain. While most people recover within two weeks, serious complications can occur, including hearing loss and swelling of the brain. There is no treatment for mumps. Health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for protection against mumps, as well as measles and rubella.

