Whether you enjoy the big city attractions or small town getaways, Michigan offers something for everyone looking to visit the Great Lakes state. But there's one spot you'll want to put on your bucket list, named one of the most underrated cities in America.

Michigan Is Home To One Of The Most Underrated Cities In America

Reader's Digest ranked the 15 Most Underrated Cities in America. Cities that offer fantastic restaurants, entertainment, and outdoor activities make them perfect travel destinations that might not be on your radar. And one small town in Michigan makes the list with its picturesque scenery and fun to be had in any season.

Traverse City is not just a place to enjoy flavorful cherries that put the town on the map in the first place, but Reader's Digest says

Often likened to hip destinations like Asheville, North Carolina, or Portland, Maine, Traverse City, Michigan, is home to incredible dining, wineries, breweries, and beaches, and as such, has been nicknamed “the Hamptons of Michigan.”

Traverse City's unique blend of natural beauty, delicious food and drink, and vibrant arts scene makes it a special place to visit. Reader's Digest says don't miss attending some of the nation's best festivals held in Traverse City:

People flock here for events like the National Cherry Festival in July, which celebrates the area’s No. 1 crop, and the Traverse City Film Festival in August, one of the best-attended in the country.

There are outdoor adventures to be had throughout the year, and take in the scenery in one of the most beautiful cities in the Great Lakes state.

Take a trip to the nation's most underrated spots and enjoy everything Traverse City offers.

