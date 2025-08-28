Michigan is home to several places with dark histories that give you goosebumps just hearing about them. And if you're brave enough to visit a place like this, one of the most terrifying spots in America can be found in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Hotel Named One Of America's Most Terrifying Places

LoveExploring ranked the most spine-chilling spots to visit in the U.S. that are guaranteed to get your heart racing. One historic hotel in Michigan has attracted ghost hunters and visitors seeking a haunted experience.

The Whitney in Detroit makes the list of most terrifying places, where ghostly apparitions, eerie noises, and the elevator operating without passengers are some of the reported phenomena. LoveExploring says:

If you're after a side of the supernatural with your slap-up dinner, head to The Whitney, a historic mansion and restaurant in Detroit. It was the home of wealthy lumber baron David Whitney Jr from 1894 – he died at the property, as did his first and second wives – before becoming a hospice for tuberculosis patients. Unsurprisingly, then, it's said that the place is haunted, with reports of ghostly faces in the windows and an elevator that has a mind of its own.

The Whitney embraces its spooky reputation by offering paranormal-themed events where you can 'dine with the spirits' and drink with them too at The Ghost Bar, also a nod to the supernatural.

Take a trip and see for yourself if The Whitney Hotel in Detroit is truly one of the most terrifying places in America.

