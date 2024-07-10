Summertime in Michigan means spending more time enjoying the outdoors. And it's the perfect time to park an RV or pitch a tent at a campground. Two Michigan campgrounds are so popular that they're named the hardest to book in the U.S.

Michigan Spot Has Two Campgrounds Named Hardest To Book In U.S.

The Dyrt recently revealed its list of the hardest-to-book campgrounds in the U.S. One National Park in Michigan has the most sought-after campsites and takes up two spots on the Top 10 list.

#2 on the list of hard-to-book campgrounds is Twelvemile Campground at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore along Lake Superior. According to The Dyrt, the campground offers breathtaking views of the lake and easy access to the water:

Centrally located a skipping stone’s throw from an immaculately sandy beach, Twelvemile’s well-maintained, accessible grounds offer easy access to the waters of Superior, plus landmarks like lighthouses, the otherworldly Chapel Rock and more.

And with only 37 campsites, it's often booked months in advance.

Another Pictured Rocks campground is on the list #6, Hurricane River Campground. The Dyrt says Hurricane Campground offers a truly unique experience:

Whether enjoying a short hike to the Au Sable Light Station, spying the remains of shipwrecks from on high, or just gazing up at the vibrant colors of the cliffs from the beach, this campground offers endless opportunities to truly experience Michigan at its purest.

With only 22 sites available, there's a lot of competition for a reservation.

Campers fortunate enough to secure a reservation at these hard-to-book spots are treated to an unforgettable experience in one of the most beautiful places in Michigan and the U.S.

