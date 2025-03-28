Springtime in Michigan means our favorite local ice cream shops will soon be open for business. But keeping your favorite brand of ice cream in your freezer is always a good idea whenever you crave this delicious sweet treat. And one of America's most popular ice cream brands is sold all over Michigan.

America's Most Popular Ice Cream Brand Is Sold All Over Michigan

Statista recently ranked America's favorite ice cream brands based on sales, most recognized brand, and popularity. 20 brands were ranked, but three were named the nation's go-to brands of ice cream, and you can find them in the Great Lakes state.

Get our free mobile app

#3 Baskin-Robbins

Whether you buy a scoop in person or grab a pre-packed pint or quart for take-home, Baskin-Robbins is a customer favorite. Enjoy unique flavors like Jamocha Almond Fudge or classic Mint Chocolate Chip.

#2 Dairy Queen

The Blizzard, a signature frozen treat, is a favorite for Dairy Queen customers. Beyond Blizzards, Dairy Queen offers a wide selection of ice cream treats, including soft-serve cones, sundaes, and dilly bars.

#1 Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is ranked the #1 most popular ice cream brand, liked by over 50 percent of Americans. Customers can't go wrong with unique flavors like Half Baked, Cherry Garcia, or Phish Food. Any pint is guaranteed to be packed with cookie dough, brownies, or whatever add-in promised on the label. Most flavors are available in grocery store freezers, or enjoy a scoop from Ben & Jerry's Ann Arbor Ice Cream shop.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison