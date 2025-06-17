Michigan is not only surrounded by stunning natural beauty, but it's also home to some of the most beautiful communities in the country. Whether you've got your sights set on purchasing a pricey piece of real estate or looking for the perfect spot to do some window shopping, you'll find one small town named the most expensive neighborhood in the state.

This Small Michigan Community Named 'Most Expensive' In The State

Redfin ranked Michigan's priciest neighborhoods by using real estate data to identify the most upscale town, suburb, or community, and found that one small city in Michigan will not only entice you with its luxury homes, but it's also a town known for its million-dollar views.

New Buffalo, a luxurious beach town along Lake Michigan, is the most affluent community in the state. According to Redfin, the median sale price of a home in New Buffalo is $ 1,317,500, but the price tag doesn't stop buyers in their tracks. Redfin says:

Attracting buyers with its scenic shoreline and resort-like atmosphere, New Buffalo offers beautiful waterfront homes, marinas, and a vibrant downtown with art galleries and gourmet dining. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy boating, hiking, and sunbathing at New Buffalo Beach and nearby Warren Dunes State Park.

Its tranquil beauty and vacation-style living make it clear why it’s the most expensive city in Michigan.

Take a road trip to find your next luxury home or explore the views in one of America's most expensive neighborhoods in New Buffalo, Michigan.

