America’s Most Expensive Grocery Chain Has 5 Indiana Locations

While grocery chains in Indiana have tried to help residents save while they shop, food costs have continued to soar. However, one chain in Indiana may leave you with a higher grocery bill than the others as it was named 'most overpriced' in the nation.

Many Indiana residents have felt the sting of high food costs as they try to stretch their dollars to fill their refrigerators and cupboards. Delish recently ranked the best grocery chains that have lowered prices, but there's one chain with 5 locations where you might not find the best bargains.

Delish says Whole Foods is often referred to as 'whole paycheck' and has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country:

In 2017, it was purchased by Amazon, which led to price decreases, but Whole Foods still remains financially inaccessible to many shoppers. And now, with the rising cost of living, the store’s exclusivity is even more blatant.

Whole Foods has locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Mishawaka, and Schererville. While Whole Foods is one of the most expensive, Erewhon Market was ranked the most overpriced.

Fortunately, some chains like Aldi, Target, and Walmart have all lowered prices to help with inflation. And if you're looking for the best place to help you save, Aldi was ranked as the cheapest grocery store in Indiana and the U.S.

