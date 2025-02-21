Michigan residents are lucky enough to be surrounded by thousands of immaculate lakes that people from across the country travel to enjoy. One Michigan gem is now named one of the most beautiful lakes in America.

Michigan Is Home To One Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In The Nation

Love Exploring recently ranked the 25 most attractive lakes in America. Michigan is home to 11,000 inland lakes and the Great Lakes that make up the state's iconic shape. So it's no surprise that you'll find one of the nation's most heavenly bodies of water in Michigan.

Coming in at #8 on the list is Lake Superior. Love Exploring says it lands on the list for its stunning scenery, wildlife surrounding the lake, and for some interesting things that lie beneath the water:

It’s hard to argue with a boastful name like Lake Superior. The biggest of the Great Lakes chain and the world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area (it covers 31,700 square miles/82,100sq km), it feels more like an ocean. The lake surrounds Isle Royale National Park, an archipelago of more than 200 islands – some of which have their own mini-lakes, waterfalls and even shipwrecks. The largest, Isle Royale, has wildlife including wolves and moose.

One of the lake's most striking features is its crystal-clear waters with hues ranging from deep navy to vibrant turquoise. And there's plenty to explore in any season on Lake Superior such as kayaking, swimming, hiking, visiting lighthouses, boat tours, or just taking in the awe-inspiring beauty.

Fortunately, you won't have to travel across the country to enjoy America's most beautiful lake in the Great Lakes State, Lake Superior.

