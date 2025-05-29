Michigan is famously known for being surrounded by the Great Lakes as well as thousands of inland lakes. And along those lakes are incredible beaches to enjoy a day of fun on these immaculate bodies of water. If you're looking for the most beautiful beaches in the nation, you'll find them in the Great Lakes State.

Two Michigan Beaches Named The Most Beautiful Beaches In America

Conde Nast Traveler named 29 of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S. to enjoy the summer sunshine. And it's no surprise that more than one beach in Michigan is the best place to be for summer fun on the water.

First on the list is Grand Haven City Beach. Conde Nast Traveler says:

Nestled on the shores of one of Michigan’s most popular state parks, Grand Haven City Beach is a sought-after summer destination for Midwesterners looking to spend time on the lake. The 48-acre park is mostly comprised of white sandy beaches, providing ample space for sunbathing, volleyball, and building sand castles. It's a must that visitors stay to catch an unobstructed view of the Michigan sunset from the pier—it makes the trip worthwhile.

Also making the list is another Michigan gem.

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (which hugs the southern shore of Lake Superior) is one of the most stunning natural sites in the country. However, it’s known more for its limestone cliffs than sandy beaches—until you reach this 12-mile-long stretch in the middle of the park. The appropriately named Twelvemile Beach is one of the most popular camping spots for people exploring the lake, thanks to its water views and ample space to set up a tent for the night.

Visit America's best beaches found in the Great Lakes State: Grand Haven State Park and Twelvemile Beach.

