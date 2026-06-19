Morningstar Farms has been a go-to option for people looking to cut back on meat without giving up familiar favorites like veggie burgers, nuggets, and breakfast patties. If you keep these products in your freezer, you'll want to take a closer look at a new recall involving two Morningstar Farms items that may contain plastic.

Two Morningstar Farms Products Recalled In Michigan Over Plastic

MorningStar Farms announced a nationwide recall of two varieties of its plant-based products after customers reported finding plastic pieces in the products. According to Consumer Reports, a MorningStar Farms representative said the company has addressed the issue and enhanced its quality control procedures to prevent a similar situation in the future. Check your freezer for the following products:

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The recalls are for the following MorningStar Farms products:

10.5 ounce Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets with "better if used before" dates of July 7 and July 8th, 2027. UPC 000 28989 10110 5

8-ounce Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties with "better if used before" dates of July 5-7, 2027. UPC 000 28989 10094 8

Check your freezer to see if you have any of the recalled products. If so, throw them away. You can contact the company for a refund between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by calling 800-962-0120 or texting 877-453-5837.

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