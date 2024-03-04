BEWARE: Health Officials Warn Infectious Disease Spreading In MI

Michiganders are taking caution this time of the year with the spread of usual illnesses like colds and flu. And with Spring right around the corner, many will also have seasonal allergy issues and asthma flare-ups to worry about. But health officials in Michigan warn about the spread of another unlikely illness and urge residents to take precautions.

Canva Canva loading...

Highly Contagious Disease Spreading In Michigan

This highly contagious viral infection has recently sparked concerns in Michigan, prompting health officials to take immediate action to prevent further spread. The virus is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing making it easy to infect others nearby.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

After the state recently detected its first positive case of measles in more than four years, two more cases have been confirmed. According to WXYZ, the cases were confirmed by Wayne County Public Health and the Washtenaw County Health Department. The Wayne County case stems from an adult who recently traveled internationally. The Washtenaw County case is also an adult with recent international travel. Both health departments are working closely with Michigan Health officials to identify anyone who might have been exposed.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes

Tiny, white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth.

A red rash that's raised and blotchy. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

Health officials in Michigan and the CDC urge residents to get the measles vaccination to protect themselves and their families.

Read More: Discovery Channel Sends 'Ghost Hunters' Team to Mackinac Island

Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Michigan Food Items Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson