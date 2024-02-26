ALERT-Health Officials Confirm Infectious Disease Now In Michigan

There are several illnesses spreading misery to Michigan residents this time of year. Many have had to miss work and school due to the spread of sickness. While the common cold and flu cases continue to spread throughout the state, health officials warn of another highly contagious disease now confirmed in the state.

Health Department Issues Warning Of Highly Contagious Disease In Michigan

While the rest of the U.S. is experiencing lower numbers of respiratory illnesses, cases in Michigan have been on the rise. Michigan has also been making headlines recently for cases of a rare fungal disease and other infections that are not just a threat in Michigan but around the globe. And now a case of one highly contagious disease that the state hasn't seen since 2019 has been confirmed.

According to the Michigan Department Of Health And Human Services, a case of measles has been confirmed In Oakland County. One child was diagnosed with measles after traveling internationally. MDHHS says there have been no additional exposures outside of the household based on when symptoms began. MDHHS is recommending unvaccinated individuals ages one year and older receive a measles vaccine to protect themselves and those around them. Symptoms of measles may include:

High fever

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes

Tiny, white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth.

A red rash that's raised and blotchy. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

