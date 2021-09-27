It's almost time to get into a graveyard smash and get your wicked on as the Monster Mash & Zombie Prom is returning to the Sturges-Young Center Arts on October 16th as they've just announced on their website:

The Monster Mash & Zombie Prom returns to Sturges-Young once more, for an evening of thrills and chills! Get your best ghouls and goonies together for the second annual Sturges-Young Monster Mash and Zombie Prom! Leave the kids with the sitter and dance the night away in costume to awesome tunes from High Five Entertainment! Compete for fabulous prizes in the costume contest! Try Halloween themed drink specials and fantastic treats from the Boo Buffet!

Get our free mobile app

Event Details

Unfortunately this event is not kid friendly and in order to get in you have to be 21 years of age or older. Individual tickets are $15 but couples tickets are $25. While there are currently no Covid-19 restrictions or mandates in place for indoor events, patrons are encouraged to exercise personal caution, wear a mask (spooky or otherwise) and practice social distancing according to their personal comfort level.

Even though this Monster Mash is an adult oriented event, there is a kid friendly Monster Mash at Ramona Park at 8600 South Sprinkle Road on Saturday, October 30th at 3 p.m.. This event includes trick-or-treating, a ride through a spooky trail and a drive-in style movie in the park beginning at dusk. The movie showing will be the Halloween favorite, Hokus Pokus. So either way everybody can have a good time.