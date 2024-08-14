Annual Migration Will Bring Mesmerizing Monarch Butterflies to Michigan

As these majestic monarchs begin their trek down south their journey will include a stop right here in the Mitten.

Hey, the 3,000 mile trip from Canada to Mexico takes a lot out of a butterfly-- no wonder they need a break! Here's how to catch a glimpse of the brightly colored butterflies during their pit stop:

Get our free mobile app

During monarch migration time in Michigan it's not uncommon to see mysterious, moving clouds in the sky. Before the era of instant cameras the Michigan DNR would receive calls about twisting, atypical clouds floating across the sky.

The actually DNR thought it was a hoax until photographic evidence showed it was actually hoards of monarchs making their migration!

According to Visit Escanaba peak monarch migration time falls between August and October each year; as the site advises:

The best month for activity is usually August, but a visit in September usually guarantees some migration as the Stonington Peninsula hardwoods begin their annual fall changeover.

The butterflies' annual visit to northern Michigan allows them to rest before their big journey over the expansive waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan, typically stopping in the Stonington Peninsula, "particularly the cedar trees and lands surrounding the Peninsula Point Lighthouse."

Monarchs become active as the sun warms the air; the best time of day to see them is at dawn or just before sunset.

We've been treated to a couple great shows in the sky with the Northern Lights having been viewable here in West Michigan, spotting a giant cloud of butterflies would be the icing on the cake! Find more on the annual monarch migration here.

The Lighthouse of Monarch Butterflies