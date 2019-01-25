Mlive Left Out The Best Show Coming To Battle Creek

#ChasingBillyIdol. Billy Idol is coming to our town, and it is going to be epic!

'The Biggest Concerts to Look Forward to in 2019' posted by Mlive forgot one of the greatest rockers of our time...Billy Idol with his amazing guitar player Steve Stevens. Take it from a girl that waited 35 years to 'Rebel Yell' live, that British rocker brought me to my knee's, screaming like the 13 year old I still am in my heart. I was lucky enough to experience Billy Idol live with my besties in a California desert and it was amazing. When I found out that blonde tall drink of water was coming to our town I was in! ROW C..shut up!!!!

BILLY IDOL & STEVE STEVENS: TURNED ON, TUNED IN AND UNPLUGGED

Friday, March 22

Doors open 8 pm

Showtime 9 pm

Reserved Seating

On sale Friday, Jan. 18th

Tickets starting at $49

Here is what you can look forward to when you spend an evening with Billy Idol in Battle Creek....

Fans across North America will have an opportunity to enjoy their hits, deeper album cuts and songs that influenced them both in a new and intimate setting. Plus, hear spoken word interludes from Billy Idol adding color to the stories behind the songs and career of one of rock’s most compelling survivors.

I can not wait for Friday March 22nd, it might be the night I actually get to meet this rocker! See you there!