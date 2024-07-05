Missing Michigan Teen Found on Miami Live Stream

One of the biggest miracles on social media just happened after a missing 17-year-old from Michigan popped up on a live stream in Miami, Florida.

Troy Coleman, a teen from Mt. Morris Township went missing from Flint, Michigan on May 21st. To make matters worse, Coleman is schizophrenic, which could put him in more danger without his medication. The missing person case was allegedly becoming a death investigation after he was missing for a couple of months with no leads to his whereabouts. Then like magic, many strange moments came together thanks to social media.

Clix and Lacy, who have millions of followers on multiple platforms, were doing a live stream on Twitch when a young man approached them. They thought that guy was on drugs. They would later find out that the young man was a missing teen from Michigan who was presumed dead after they received this message,

Hello my name is Trent Coleman and my missing little brother from Michigan was on Clix and Lacy's stream in Miami, he was wearing green shorts and they were making fun of him, he is not on drugs he is schizophrenic and he is 17 years old if someone can contact me about this I would be so thankful.

Just hours later, Flint Police were in contact with Miami police and were able to locate Troy Coleman.

The chance of this missing teen ending up in Miami, walking into a livestream that has millions of followers and the missing person's brother happens to be watching the live stream is bonkers. We couldn't be happier for this family and look forward to their reunion.

