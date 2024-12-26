ALERT: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Kalamazoo, Michigan

URGENT: Help us find this missing young Kalamazoo teen. Please share this story.

I can't imagine my child going missing. Especially on Christmas Eve. The sleepless nights and nonstop worry must be unbearable. I'm publishing the following information in the hopes of bringing this young girl home as soon as possible.

Amillionah a.k.a. Millie is 5 feet tall and weighs around 95-100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Below is a photo of 13-year-old Amillionah Rojas who went missing from Liberty Street in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Millie was last seen on December 24th between 1 pm and 3 pm on foot.

Kalamazoo Missing Girl: Amillionah "Millie" Rojas Kellie Boers - Facebook loading...

Kalamazoo Missing Girl

Name: Amillionah "Millie" Rosa Rojas

Amillionah "Millie" Rosa Rojas Age: 13

13 Gender: Female

Female Race: African American

African American Eye Color: Brown

Brown Hair Color: Black

Black Height: 5 feet tall

5 feet tall Weight: Approximately 95 to 100 pounds

Approximately 95 to 100 pounds Date Last Seen: 12/24/24

Do you have any information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Millie? If so, please call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 and use the case # 24-017017. Please call 911 if it is an emergency. We will update this article as soon as we get more info.

Thank you so much for your attention in this heart-breaking matter. Below you'll find photos and info for children who went missing this year here in Michigan. Let's help get these kids home to their families and bring closure to horrific situations.

