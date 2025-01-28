Help Find This Missing Niles, Michigan Man

Please share this story and get the word out so we can bring this young man home.

Tyler Visel, a 26-year-old Niles man was last seen last Tuesday night at his aunt's home in Niles according to missing person advocate Kellie Boers,

He left his Aunt's house in his White 2016 Dodge Dart SXT with front passenger bumper damage and sticky residue on the back window from the temporary plate that was on it. The car does have an Indiana license plate on it, but the plate number is unknown at this time.

Tyler lives in Niles and is frequently in Dowagiac, Michigan, and Elkhart, Indiana.

Having a family member fall out of contact and just go missing for an entire week is a level of devastation that most of us if we're lucky, could never imagine. Let's help bring Tyler Visel home.

Missing From Niles, Michigan: Tyler Visel Photos courtesy of Mellisa Visel and Kellie Boers loading...

Get our free mobile app

Missing Niles Man

Name: Tyler Visel

Age: 26

Gender: Male

Race: Caucasian

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Light Brown

Height: 5 feet 8 inches tall

Weight: Approximately 200 pounds

Tattoos: Cross tattoo on his right inner forearm

Last Seen: 01/21/25 in Niles, Michigan

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tyler Visel please call the Berrien County Central Dispatch at 866-630-7679 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Again, we ask that you share this story on all of your social media in the hopes that we can find Tyler and bring him home.

READ MORE: Michigan Mother Arrested After House Fire Injures 3 Children

Missing Michigan Kids As of January 1st, 2024