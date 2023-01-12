Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday

Have you seen this 64-year-old Kalamazoo woman?

Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point.

Her last known location was near 9th street near Tall Oaks according to a recent Facebook post from one of Kathy's children. The post goes on to say that she does not have her car or phone with her. She was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a black coat.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Kathy Prevatte or her whereabouts please get in touch with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

For more info on how you can help in the search for Kathy click here for the 'Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte' Facebook page.