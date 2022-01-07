Update: FOUND! Missing Kalamazoo Mom Located and Safe

Update: FOUND! Great news! The missing mother has been located and safe.

Read the original story below

A mother of two has not been seen or heard from since before Christmas.

Law enforcement in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing 33-year-old mother of two. Rachel Felty was last seen on December 17, 2021. She was last seen in the area of James and Clinton Streets in Kalamazoo.

Rachel has two children ages 8 and 15-years-old who miss her very much and have not spoken or seen their mother since she was last seen.

Rachel is described as a 33-year-old Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build.

Anyone with information on Rachel's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Reference Case #22-000184 from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

