Way to go, youth of Michigan!

A new report shows that young people in Michigan turned out to vote at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.

What's Considered Young?

That was my first question as well.

A young voter is considered to be between the ages of 18 and 29, according to Circle. Or, otherwise known as, the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning & Engagement.

In Michigan, 37% of youth voters turned out which tops the record that was previously set in 2018. Following Michigan, a few other states, Maine, Colorado, Oregon, and Minnesota all had over 30% voter turnout.

Overall, from 2014, it looks like youth voting is on the rise. Read more here.

Why is This a Big Deal?

Because, as Whitney Houston said, I believe the children are our future.

But, getting the youth interested in politics isn't always easy, right? And it could be for a number of reasons. Maybe they encountered barriers when trying to register to vote. Maybe they didn't have transportation to get to the polls. Read more about what causes a lack of youth voter turnout here.

So, the fact that the number seems to be growing overall is exciting.

Healthcare, environmental impacts, taxes...with more young people casting their vote about these issues, I believe the world could change in a very real and very positive way.

Circle.com has a lot of great information about voting, how to encourage youth voting, and beyond should you like to learn more.

