Michigan You Now Have Many Businesses Handing Out Free N95 Masks. Here They Are

It first started with Meijer’s handing out at no cost to their customer’s n95 masks. It has now expanded to many more Michigan locations. If you do choose to wear a mask the n95 is one of the best available options for you. If you choose to wear a mask make sure they do not have an exhalation value or you will be spreading your germs to others who do not wear an n95 mask.

Let me first point out that Dr. Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director and Top Covid-19 adviser to Biden said on CNN that cloth or paper masks don't work to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. I was happy to see and hear that someone in the Democratic Party is finally following the science. In the below video he stated that he would like to:

get rid of the term masking” because it “implies anything you put in front of your face works.

He then went on to say:

And if I could just add a nuance to that, which hopefully doesn’t add more confusion, we know today that many of the face cloth coverings people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out…Either you’re breathing out or you’re breathing in

According to the federal government's, Health and Human Services Agency (HHS) the Strategic National Stockpile has shipped out the n95 facemasks to thousands of retail locations across the country, including CVS, Meijer, Walgreens and more to locations all over Michigan.

CVS Pharmacy

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

Kroger

Meijer

Rite Aid

Spartan Nash corporate store.

Walgreens

Walmart, including Sam’s Club

According to HHS, you can receive these:

free NIOSH-approved, non-surgical N95 masks are being distributed to most pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Based on the participating retailers listed above, please check with your local pharmacy on whether it has a supply of these N95 masks available to the public for free. Community health centers also will receive an allocation of N95 masks.

How many masks can you receive:

Three masks will be available per person for free.