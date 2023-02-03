Why a Michigan Woman Returned $15,000 She Found on the Ground

A woman who was struggling financially found a ton of money and didn't keep a dollar. What happened next will give you hope.

Dianne Gordon is a hard-working woman in White Lake Township, Michigan. She's hit hard times with her car breaking down in February of 2022. Every day for the last year she has walked nearly 3 miles to work. Lately, that walk has been during frigid temps and lots of snow. It was on her walk to work one day in late January when she found a plastic bag full of money as she was about to walk into a gas station.

Imagine walking to work in this weather because your car died and you found $15,000 on the ground. A lot of us might see this as a sign from God and get that car fixed at the very least. Not Dianne. She told Fox 2 Detroit that she didn't think twice about what to do next,

This doesn’t belong to me, I need to call a police officer.

Get our free mobile app

The police dug into the bag to find wedding cards and nearly $15,000 in cash from a wedding that likely just took place on that day. The wife of one of the police officers was so moved by Dianne's actions that she started a GoFundMe for her.

The GoFundMe for Dianne Gordon was set up yesterday with a goal of $25,000 to help her get a new car. So far, in just one day, the GoFundMe has raised $37,705.