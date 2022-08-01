Michigan Woman Featured on A&E’s Neighborhood Wars

After a Bay City, Michigan woman's lousy behavior went viral on TikTok, the moment was featured on A&E's Neighborhood Wars.

In November of 2021, a TikTok video recorded in Kawkawlin, Michigan just outside of Bay City went insanely viral. The original video has been viewed 22 million times. That doesn't count the many copies of this video floating around on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. The viral video shows a woman in a purple shirt that seems to be super angry about a maintenance worker who is taking care of leaves with a leaf blower. She starts out by yelling, pretending to be on the phone, and standing in between the worker and leaving so she can't do her job. Then, things escalate quickly. The angry resident physically assaults the trailer park maintenance worker and it is all caught on video. The original viral TikTok video is below.

Less than a week later a video was published on the same TikTok account showing the angry "Karen" getting served an eviction notice.

Last Wednesday night, A&E featured the incident in Season 2, Episode 17 of Neighborhood Wars. If you missed the episode you can watch it on the A&E website.

