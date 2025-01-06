Certified Bob Ross Instructor Hosting Workshop in Michigan

Learn how to paint those happy little trees-- on purpose!

Whether you're a fan of the arts or a fan of his message Bob Ross made us believe we are each capable of great things if we just put our mind to it. Although the host of "The Joy of Painting" passed away in 1995 his paintings and his positivity live on in re-runs, workshops, and collectors merch line.

I've never even done a Wine & Canvas type event but I already know I have minimal artistic abilities. However, it's always been on my bucket list to do a Bob Ross style painting because he just makes it look so easy.

If you're tired of only watching Bob on the small screen and you're ready to try your hand at landscapes yourself, you'll want to join this workshop in Michigan hosted by a certified Bob Ross instructor.

Ted Simpson, a Detroit-based artist, has been a certified Bob Ross Landscape instructor since 2017. According to Simpson,

Certified Bob Ross Instructors have gone though intensive training and are approved by Bob Ross Inc. to teach Bob's method. You will leave with a complete painting, and memories to share with friends and family...All supplies are included and no previous painting experience is needed. You can do this!

In addition to hosting workshops at his Michigan studio, MlLive reports Simpson is hosting a special event at Delta College near Bay City, Michigan this February. This extra special event will take place at the college's public media studio and includes studio tour, light snacks, and painting supplies.

No prior experience is required but the event claims it is best suited for ages 14 and up. Limited spots are available with a $140 contribution. More details can be found here.

