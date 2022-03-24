Michigan Woman Missing for 34 Years Identified as Jane Doe in Georgia

A Michigan woman missing since 1988 has been identified as a Jane Doe found in Georgia that same year.

Police in Georgia say they a 19-year-old who went missing in Michigan in 1988 has been identified as the Rising Fawn Jane Doe whose body was found December 16, 1988, in Georgia.

Stacey Lyn Chahorski was just 19-years-old on September 15, 1988, when her family last heard from her. Stacey's mother spoke with her by telephone. Stacey told her mother she was in North Carolina and planned to travel back to Michigan.

Stacey's mother filed a missing person report with the Norton Shores Police Department in Michigan on January 17, 1989. No one saw or heard from Stacey again.

On December 16, 1988, in Fawn River Georgia, two Georgia Department of Transportation workers found an unknown woman's body along the East side of Interstate 59. The area is just 30 minutes south of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and just 5 miles away from the Alabama state line.

Investigators believe she had been murdered, brought to the embankment off the road, and dumped there days, maybe even a week before being found. She was buried in 1988 in an unmarked grave in Dade County, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Numerous law enforcement agencies worked the two cases over the years. It wasn't until a week ago that the identity of Rising Fawn Jane Doe and the fate of missing Stacey Chahorski would be known.

Through DNA and a genealogy investigation, the cases were brought together. Stacey's family was notified and plans are being made to bring her back to Michigan after 34 years.

Law enforcement say they are now on the hunt for Stacey's killer.