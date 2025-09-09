Uncovering the forgotten real-life stories of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the real women behind the Hollywood hit A League of Their Own, has become a recent passion of mine.

Sure, who doesn't love the inspiring tale told by Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, and Madonna on the big screen? But I promise you, the real stories are even more incredible.

Just ask AAGPBL fanatic Leigh Fitzgerald! The Kalamazoo-area resident has been featured on the official AAGPBL Player's Association Facebook page for his collection of memorabilia he's amassed over the years. Many items in the collection were sent to him directly by the former players themselves, or their family members.

The league, which was formed by chewing gum magnate Phillip K. Wrigley to help keep baseball in the public eye as men went overseas to fight in World War II, was active from 1943 to 1954 and included many teams throughout the Midwest such as:

Racine Belles

Kenosha Comets

Rockford Peaches

South Bend Blue Sox

Fort Wayne Daisies

Grand Rapids Chicks

Kalamazoo Lassies

Fun fact: the Kalamazoo Lassies were the last AAGPBL team to win the league championships before the entire league was disbanded.

Of the 600+ women who once played in the league, only about 20 are still alive today. Sadly, on September 5, 2025, the AAGPBL Facebook page shared that the league had lost two more trailblazers: Jean Havlish (90) and Doris "Little Cookie" Cook (94).

The latter, Cook, was a lifelong resident of Muskegon, Michigan and former outfielder and pitcher having played for the Chicago Colleens, Springfield Lassies, Kalamazoo Lassies and South Bend Blue Sox. Adds the AAGPBL,

Cookie entered the league in 1949...Known for her quick wit and infectious smile Cookie felt her league playing years were the best times of her life

According to Doris' obituary in lieu of flowers friends and fans may consider making a donation to the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame.

Another fun fact: you can still watch baseball games being played at historic Marsh Field to this day, the same field where the Muskegon Lassies played from 1946-1950.

While it’s difficult to lose these living legends the path they paved for women, not only in baseball but in sports overall, will never be forgotten. In fact, at the 2025 AAGPBL reunion several former players helped oversee tryouts for the first professional women’s baseball team in over 80 years, and the first since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League began in 1943.

