Will Michigan Get Caught in The Rare Cicada Invasion This Spring?

2024 is more than just a leap year, it's the year of a rare double-brood of cicadas.

Billions of cicadas are about to hit multiple Midwest and Southern states. If you have never lived through the emergence of a cicada brood you are in for quite an unforgettable experience. It's like the high-pitch version of being at a Lions home playoff game with one exception. The loud noise isn't just when the other team has the ball. The sound will be pretty constant for weeks. Then there are the cicada shells that crunch below your feet whenever you walk outside. It's far from pleasant.

Having a double-brood of cicadas emerge like this hasn't happened in over 120 years according to NBC News,

This spring, two different broods of cicadas — one that lives on a 13-year cycle and the other that lives on a 17-year cycle — will emerge at the same time from underground in a rare, synchronized event that last occurred in 1803.

The question is, do Michiganders even have to worry about this crazy double brood of cicadas in 2024? A small amount of cicadas may likely be seen and heard in the very Southwest corner of Michigan. From New Buffalo to Edwardsburg and maybe Niles might experience cicadas. It is still possible to see cicadas in other parts of Michigan. However, the map provided by Cicada Safari shows us the areas where cicada invasions are almost guaranteed. Illinois and Missouri are by far getting the worst of it.

Double-Brood Cicada Map for Spring of 2024 Cicada Map courtesy of https://cicadasafari.org/ loading...

States That Will Be Affected by Cicadas - Brood XIX Spring 2024

Virginia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

Tennessee

Louisiana

Kentucky

Arkansas

Missouri

Iowa

Illinois

Oklahoma

States That Will Be Affected by Cicadas - Brood XIII Spring 2024

Illinois

Wisconsin

Iowa

Michigan and Indiana may have almost completely dodged the cicada nightmare. However, they didn't do so well with bed bugs.