Breaking down violent crime stats showed alarming results in 2020 for these Midwest states.

Using data from FBI reports, World Population Review broke down the number of serial murder victims by state. It's important to understand the difference between murder, mass murder and serial murder. WorldPopulationReview.com uses the FBI definition,

The FBI defines a serial killer as committing two or more murders as separate events and usually done by one person acting alone.

It comes as no surprise to anyone that the three states with the most victims of serial killers are California, Texas and Florida with New York being #5. That's just a matter of high population. It is a little tougher to explain why Illinois had the 4th most serial killer victims in 2020. Below you'll see where Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio fall using the FBI stats as broken down by World Population Review. You can see where all of the United States land in this study by clicking here.

States with the most total serial killer victims 2020

#4. Illinois - 629 total victims

#6. Ohio - 433 total victims

#9. Michigan - 381 total victims

#11. Indiana - 341 total victims

Get our free mobile app

If you feel that looking at the number of serial killer victims by population gives you a more accurate picture, we got you. When breaking down the number of serial killer victims per capita by state using the FBI data, Alaska is #1 with 7.04 victims per 100,000 people. That's only because Alaska is the third least populated state. Unfortunately, the numbers don't get much better for Indiana and Illinois.

States with the most serial killer victims per capita 2020

#5. Indiana 5.01 per 100,000 people

#6. Illinois 5.00 per 100,000 people

#14. Michigan 3.81 per 100,000 people

#16. Ohio 3.70 per 100,000 people