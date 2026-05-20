Southwest Michigan's 28th Annual Roof Sit raises over $74,000 for treatment and advocacy for abuse victims as well as prevention programs in Kalamazoo County.

It is a great honor to partner with the Community Healing Centers every year for Roof Sit. Kalamazoo is very lucky to have an organization like this, packed full of hard-working and caring individuals who are making incredible impacts in the lives of many abuse victims and their families.

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There is no doubt that the economy has put a hurtin' on many of us locally. Local non-profit organizations, much like non-profits around the United States, are having a very hard time raising money. This year, we had a goal of $90,000. Our final total was $74,295.

That's over $74,000 that will fund programs that are badly needed in Kalamazoo County for victims of abuse. However, these programs still need your help. You can still donate if you'd like to make a powerful impact in the lives of local abuse victims. Tap here to donate.

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All of us here at 103.3 KFR want to thank the incredibly compassionate people at the Community Healing Centers for doing the hard work that we couldn't imagine doing. We also want to thank the good people who helped us with Roof Sit, like WWMT News Channel 3, The SPCA of Southwest Michigan, Kalamazoo Corvette Club, Vader Nation, and Ibison Concessions.

Find out more about the Community Healing Centers and all of their services by tapping here.

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