Walmart is a preferred shopping spot for Michigan residents as a convenient one-stop shop for groceries and household goods with affordable prices. However, the big box brand is now warning Michigan shoppers that prices are set to rise soon at all locations due to tariffs.

Michigan Walmart Shoppers Warned Prices Will Rise Due To Tariffs

Michigan residents are bracing for the financial impact of tariffs that will likely raise prices on the goods they buy. While Walmart recently helped inflation-weary customers save money by lowering prices on everyday items, the company now says higher tariffs will result in higher prices.

Walmart Pulls 1st Quarter Earnings Estimates As Tariffs Upend Economic Forecasting Getty Images loading...

Walmart is noted for being more aggressive than other companies in keeping prices low for customers. However, the retail giant warns that some price increases are possible due to tariff uncertainty:

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible. But given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on an earnings call.

Nearly two-thirds of Walmart U.S. spending goes toward products made, assembled, or grown in the U.S., but the remaining third comes from around the world, with China and Mexico being the largest contributors.

Tariffs on China are raising costs on electronics and toys, and some food costs will spike from tariffs on Costa Rica, Peru, and Colombia.

The price hikes will begin later this month. Check the list below for items that could cost more at Walmart and other major retailers in Michigan.

