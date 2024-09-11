The Michigan Bureau of Elections urges residents to exercise caution and common sense this election season.

Ok, well maybe that last part about common sense came from me.

Get our free mobile app

Take it from me, someone who learned the lesson the hard way:

Do not drive scenic M-22 along the lakeshore to enjoy the fall foliage colors during an election year; you'll see nothing but political signs the whole way and it will ruin your entire drive!

North M-22 Manistee, MI North M-22 Manistee, MI - Google Maps loading...

Look, I just want to enjoy my Pure Michigan fall and everything that comes with it-- cider mills, corn mazes, and bingeing all my favorite spooky movies-- but that's difficult to do when you're being bombarded with political ads every few minutes.

It really kills the vibes! It also drives me up the wall to hear my phone ding every hour from a new unknown number each time; the dreaded political text campaign season is here.

Although I'm sure they're necessary (insert something about free speech here) let's just quit the charade and admit they're annoying! At this point I don't even respond 'NO' anymore after reading on the internet that a response, any response, signals would-be-scammers that your phone is at least active.

Sorry not sorry; these days you can't be too careful. That's why the Michigan Bureau of Elections (MBE) is reminding voters this election season:

use caution before clicking links or providing personal information when responding to text messages or e-mail inquiries regarding voter registration. Some are legitimate notifications, but some may not be

Tax season, the holiday season, and of course election season are when we often see an increase in the number of scams reported. The MBE says if you're ever in doubt of your voting status with the State of Michigan you can always check www.mi.gov/vote for the latest information.

7 Best Hangout Spots For the Older Crowd in Michigan You know what they say, "if it's too loud, you're too old!" Here are some great establishments in Michigan that may be a little quieter and have brighter lighting. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon