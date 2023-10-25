Michigan Voted This Horror Movie Monster as the ‘Most Terrifying’

There are plenty of scary movies to choose from these days, but the classics clearly stick with us the most. And that seems to be the trend across the U.S. in a poll of the 'Most Scary Movie Monster' by state. Classic horror movie characters have left the most terrifying impression on the entire nation, although the character does vary by state.

The Scariest Movie Monster

Frontier Bundles surveyed each state through their Google search history on which monster terrifies them the most. Their findings showed that many of the villains who scare people the most, come from movies released fifty years ago. And there was a clear winner who terrifies the most states:

1. Frankenstein-

Frankenstein claimed 11 states as the scariest movie monster. He was most searched in Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

2. Ghostface-

Ghostface from the Scream movies came in second and terrifies people the most in Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Nevada, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

3. Chucky-

Chucky from the 'Child's Play' movies is the scariest movie villain to people in Alabama, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

4. Alien-

Alien scares people the most in Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

5. Norman Bates-

Norman Bates from the movie 'Psycho' is the scariest villain in Hawaii, Missouri, Ohio, Rhode Island and Virginia.

6. Pennywise-

Only four states find Pennywise from the 'It' movie the most terrifying. Those states are Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and West Virginia.

7. Leatherface-

Leatherface spooks people in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

8. Carrie-

Washington DC and Michigan think Carrie is terrifying.

9. Hannibal Lecter-

Hannibal Lecter in 'Silence of the Lambs' scares people in Arkansas and North Dakota.

10. Jack Torrance-

Jack Nicholson's portrayal of Jack Torrance in 'The Shining' scares people in Maine.

11. Dracula-

This villain seems to only spook people living in Wyoming.

